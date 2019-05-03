Great day for a bear to be in the mountains in a hot tub
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - These bears look like they are enjoying their Friday. Elizabeth Strickland caught them in these photos Friday morning in Gatlinburg.
A few bear tips: If you are visiting the mountains, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park advises to remember bears are wild animals and "their behavior can be unpredictable."
There are an estimated 1,500 black bears in the Park. A typical adult male weighs 250 pounds while a typical adult female weighs just over 100 pounds. Bears are most active during the early morning and late evening hours in spring and summer, according to the park service.
Never feed bears. It can cause them to lose the fear of humans and over time, may begin approaching people in search of food, the park service website said. And keep a safe distance away.
