Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame inducts nine new members

Nine new members joined the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in the 38th annual induction ceremony Thursday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Duke football coach David Cutcliffe, who was an offensive assistant at Tennessee from 1982-98 and again from 2006-07, returned to Rocky Top to serve as the guest speaker.



Terry Brown, who is entering his 14th season as an NFL official, played defensive back for the 1985 Sugar Vols.



Two of Knoxville’s most successful high school coaches headlined the ballot. Webb’s David Meske and Fulton’s Jody Wright have combined to win ten state championships.



Webb graduate and Olympic gold medalist Davis Tarwater was also honored along with area businessman George Sampson, a longtime supporter of The Boys and Girls Club. Walt Chapman played in three majors on the PGA Tour. Randy jenkins was a three-time NCAA Champion in the high-jump at Tennessee. Kameisha Bennett was a five-time all-american on Tennessee’s track and field team.



Newport native Chris Jones was an All-American basketball player at Carson-Newman in 1962 before returning to Jefferson City as a coach in 1981. Jones totaled 171 wins in seven seasons.





