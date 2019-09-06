Great Schools Partnership president resigning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Schools Partnership president Stephanie Welch is resigning.

Welch announced Thursday she’ll step down from the post effective Oct. 4.

In her letter of resignation, Welch says in part, “although I do not feel I am the right person to lead the organization through the next transition… my belief in Great Schools Partnership’s employees and their positive impact in our schools and communities is unwavering.”

The organization’s chairman Dr. Anthony Wise says in a statement that over the past few months, the group has been working on a strategic plan. He also went on to say Welch is “leaving the organization stronger than it’s ever been and well positioned for the future.”