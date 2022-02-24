KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This year’s Scout of the Year for the Great Smoky Mountain Council balanced Scouts and sports to earn honors in both.

Powell High School safety Carson Whitehead made a play to remember in the 5A state football championship game in December. Whitehead picked off a Page High pass in the fourth quarter to help Powell win its first state championship.

An honor society student, Carson also won All-State, All-Region and All-County honors through his hard work on the field. Now, he’s can add Scout of the Year to his resume.

“It’s been really hard to balance out the two between football and Scouts, yet I found a way to do it,” Whitehead said. “Because of all my hard work, it’s been nice to show a payoff with what we accomplished on the field and what I did with Scouts.”

“You were balancing football last fall with your Eagle project?” ask WATE’s Don Dare.

“That was very hard to find time to do,” replied Whitehead.

Yet he completed the project in the fall. His project restored the kitchen at an inner-city neighborhood ministry, called Hope Central.

“We were reflooring mainly; that was one of the big things,” Whitehead said.

Members of Troop 157 assisted him. The project created a new test of leadership.

“I had no idea of how to manage anything like that,” Carson admitted. “I had no idea about anything about flooring.”

He started Scouting in the first grade. His parents were there guiding him all along the trail.

“They’ve had a big impact on me,” Carson said. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to be an Eagle Scout if I didn’t have them in my life.”

As a kid, his athletic goal was to “do his best,” and he made it, the best in the state. As a young Scout, his goal was the same, to do his best. and he accomplished that too becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I’d say don’t quit because it is definitely worth it once you get it,” Whitehead said. “It feels good because of all these years that I have worked to accomplish something like that.”

He along with the STEM Scout of the Year Aissata Ly and retired State Chief Justice Gary Wade will be honored at the council’s Distinguished Citizens Dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Knoxville.