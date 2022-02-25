KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America names a Scout of the Year. This year’s Scout of the Year is Haley Snyder of Oak Ridge.

She entered as a new scout in February 2019 when she decided to go for her Eagle, and obtained that on Feb. 8.

“I think scouting is one of those few opportunities that a person can get in their life where they are given the opportunity to be a leader. To design their own trips and outings. The scouts get to pick and I think that is one of the gems of scouting.” Synder said.

Snyder has inspired other young women to try and climb the ranks and obtain their Eagle.

“I never really considered myself a trailblazer for other young women. But it surprises you when you get a scout or your little neighbor who says I want to be just like you one day. It is surprising in the best way.” Snyder said.

She and other members of her troop built a community garden on the property of First Presbyterian in Oak Ridge for their Eagle project. During the warmer months, the garden fills with vegetables the community can share.

Snyder said she wanted to do something to help with food insecurity in her community. Snyder also wants to encourage other young women who are coming up in the scouting ranks.

“Don’t be afraid to push yourself, step out of your comfort zone, and don’t let anyone tell you what you are doing isn’t going to be worth it in the long run because I promise it is.”