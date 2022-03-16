KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is offering adults the chance to relive summer camp glory days. The institute within the national park usually provides a hands-on classroom for children, but “Naturalist Week” will provide a similar experience for adults.

“Naturalist Week is a five-day, four-night residential experience for adults who want to learn about and explore the natural world,” a release from Tremont says.

Campers will have the opportunity to disconnect and discover nature in the Smokies and be guided by Tremont staff. Activities will include animal tracking, birding, exploring cultural history, identifying plants, stargazing, and storytelling around the campfire.

The week, June 20-24, is open to people of all levels of experience.

“Our summer camps are known for providing fun and educational experiences for kids inside the national park,” said Erin Rosolina, marketing manager at Tremont. “Naturalist Week is our way to extend the summer fun to our adult participants, as well as meet the demand for more adult field programs.”

You can register for Naturalist Week here. Registration includes food, lodging, instruction, and materials inside the national park.