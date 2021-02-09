Great Smoky Mountains National Park extends Cades Cove roadwork, announces September resurfacing project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roadwork on one of the busiest areas in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been extended.

Bridge repair and removal along Forge Creek Road has been extended through July 31. Due to the complete removal of the bridges and the use of large equipment to perform repair work, the road will continue to be closed to all use.

Repair work to replace five bridges along the road began Nov. 2.

All access to the Henry Whitehead Place and Gregory Ridge, Gregory Bald, and Hannah Mountain trailheads is closed until then. Gregory Bald is accessible from trails outside the Cades Cove area, including Wolf Ridge Trail, Long Hungry Trail, or a section of the Appalachian Trail.

Paving work that was completed in Cades Cove in 2010. Source: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Park officials also said Tuesday that Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed to all traffic for three weeks in September to resurface the popular path used by more than 2 million visitors a year. The one-way road will be closed from Sept. 7-27.

“A full closure is necessary to allow logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road,” a release from the park states.

The road was fully reconstructed and resurfaced in 2010.

Work also includes resurfacing of the campground entrance road and the parking area adjacent to the Cades Cove Campground Store.

The campground, picnic area, campground store, and horse stables will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the paving project.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm