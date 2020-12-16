Great Smoky Mountains National Park hiring for trail maintenance crew

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hiring for its seasonal trail maintenance staff.

The National Park Service Department of the Interior posted the positions stationed in Gatlinburg and Cherokee, North Carolina, last week. The positions are expected to be popular. The applications will remain open on the USAJobs.gov website until Dec. 29, or until 175 applications have been received for each position.

Salary for the two posted positions starts at $18.55 and $20.99 per hour, according to the website posting. The typical seasonal period for Great Smoky Mountains National Park is March through October, but can vary due to weather conditions, project needs or funding.

Duties of the job include assisting in the maintenance and construction of graded and paved trails, trail drainage, trail bridges, and guard rails.

The second position includes masonry, carpentry, motor vehicle and equipment operation. Maintenance workers will assist with preserving historic structures and bridges on trails.