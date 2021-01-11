Great Smoky Mountains National Park needs volunteers for park monitoring data

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Park rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are asking for volunteers to hike the Smokies and monitor visitors.

Volunteers are asked to hike popular trails about four hours a week and monitor parking availability, how busy trails are, and record visitor patterns. We’re told this will help park management develop recommendations to keep trails accessible and safe to visitors.

According to GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn, the monitoring data will be used to provide park managers with timely and accurate information about current visitor use patterns and resource conditions at a variety of sites including Clingmans Dome, Deep Creek, Big Creek, Cades Cove, Laurel Falls Trail, Alum Cave Trail, Rainbow Falls Trail, and Trillium Gap Trail.

Park visitation has increased by more than 30% over the last decade, resulting in crowding and congestion at some of the most popular destinations, Soehn said Monday.

Issues like roadside parking have become increasingly commonplace, leading to damage along the road shoulders and potentially unsafe conditions as visitors walk along busy roads from their cars to the intended destinations. The monitoring data from volunteers will help managers develop recommendations for safety and access improvement proposals.

If you’re interested in volunteering, there’s a virtual training session coming up in March.

Send an email to the park management and program analyst: Kendra_Straub@nps.gov