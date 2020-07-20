Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking public input on a proposed mountain bike trail system on the unfinished section of the Foothills Parkway corridor in Wears Valley.

Park staff are requesting public input for the next 30 days on the proposed action, preliminary alternatives, and issues for consideration in the environmental assessment. The park will host virtual public meetings at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30. Park staff will present an overview of the proposal from 5-5:30 p.m. and will then be available to answer questions from the public until 7 p.m.

The last day to provide comments will be Aug. 19. Comments will be taken online at parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails or by mail to Transportation and Recreation Planning Projects, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Park Headquarters Road Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

You can also find additional information on the trail at the park planning site above.

The July 28 meeting will be streamed on Zoom here. If you would like to call in on listen-only mode and not view the presentation you can call 312-626-6799 and enter passcode 92424167876#.

The July 30 meeting will be streamed on Zoom here. The listen-only mode line is the same for both meetings. Enter passcode 98627136296#.

