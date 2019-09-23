Great Smoky Mountains National Park unveils plaque for Dean Stone Bridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials unveiled a bronzed marker Monday morning along the Foothills Parkway at the newly dedicated Dean Stone Bridge.

The bridge is between Walland and Wears Valley.

“Dean Stone was one of the park’s most dedicated advocates and we are honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to his tireless efforts in creating support for the completion of the Foothills Parkway,” Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a news release.

Authorized by Congress on Feb. 22, 1944, the Foothills Parkway is one of seven congressionally mandated parkways.

The newest section, completed in 2018, includes a 1.65-mile section connected by nine bridges.

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and former Knoxville Rep. John Duncan introduced legislation to name the longest of these bridges after Dean Stone in honor of his “dedication, advocacy, and persistence in securing support for the completion of the Foothills Parkway,” the park news release said.

The legislation passed early this year.

Stone, longtime editor for The Daily Times in Maryville, was a staunch supporter of the park and served for over 30 years as a Board Member and Chairman of the Governor-appointed Tennessee Park Commission before passing away in 2016, the news release said.

The completion of the roadway was made possible due to a decades-long partnership between the state, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division of the Federal Highway Administration, and the National Park Service. It cost $178 million.

Funding for the final paving was provided through a $10 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery VIII grant secured by TDOT along with $15 million from the state and $7 million through the Park Service.

The Foothills Parkway has two finished sections at either end of the 72-mile corridor. The western section is 33les from Chilhowee to Wears Valley, The eastern section, completed in 1968, is 6 miles from Cosby to Interstate 40 with views of Mt. Cammerer.

For more information about exploring scenic drives in the park, please visit the park’s website.