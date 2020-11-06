Greek To Go pastry sale came back for one more day on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greek Fest To Go decided to come back for one more day on Friday.

As previously reported, the annual Greek Fest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, St. George Church held Greek To Go last weekend and kept the fun going with a greek pastry sale on Friday.

“Although we were not able to do full-fledged Greek Fest, it’s important to community get parishioners back together for a little bit all restriction for the last six months, it was tough for parishioners to get back together for a little bit.” Jim Kotsianas – Organizer

If you want to grab a pastry, you have until 6 p.m. Friday, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church off of Kingston Pike.

Masks are required when you enter the church’s fellowship hall.

