Greenback family seeks help affording wheelchair-accessible van for daughter

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE)– The Owenby’s are reaching out to the community for help so they can afford to buy a wheelchair-accessible van for their daughter Athena.

Athena, almost 18 years old, was born four-and-a-half months early.

Regina Owenby, Athena’s mother, said her daughter wasn’t expected to make it long-term, but she did and the family couldn’t be more grateful.

However, Athena has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and shunted hydrocephalus. She is legally blind and non-verbal, and she uses a wheelchair.

Owenby said that up until recently, she and her husband have been able to carry Athena from the house into their vehicle, and then pack up the wheelchair. As Owenby and her husband get older, it’s become more difficult to carry Athena as she also grows older.

Owenby said recently, she fell while she was carrying Athena from the car to inside the home. Fortunately, Owenby said she took the brunt of the fall, and Athena landed on a chair.

At that point, she knew it was time for the family to buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

However, on her and her husband’s income, Owenby said the $25K-$35K vans she’s been researching are not in their price range.

So, the family is reaching out to the community to help raise enough donations for them to afford, at the very least, a decent down payment. Owenby has been able to raise about $5k so far.

Her niece has created a Facebook fundraiser to help raise more donations.

“I’d like to keep her with me as long as I can, instead of somewhere, you know, have them keep her there. We want to raise her when we can. Instead of having somebody else do it. And it’s just gotten harder on us,” Owenby said.

If you’d like to help the family, here is the website for the fundraiser.