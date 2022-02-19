KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Greenback man is facing charges after an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct with a child.

Bradley P. King, 35, was indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation by detective James Crowley found enough evidence for the indictments. Sheriff Russell Barker praised the victim.

“Brave and courageous are understatements,” Barker said. “Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities.”

King was arrested by U.S. Marshals without incident. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on $300,000 bond.