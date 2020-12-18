Greenback man pleads guilty for 2018 vehicular homicide in Loudon County

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has pled guilty for the death of a 21-year-old woman and injuries to two others following a November 2018 car crash; however, he may not serve the entirety of his sentence because of current Tennessee law.

Tracy Lee Oliver, 48, has been sentenced by Loudon County Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks to serve 18 years in prison for convictions on aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication, a Class A felony; vehicular assault, a Class D felony; and reckless endangerment with a weapon (the vehicle), a Class E felony.

Oliver had been accused of aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Kyrstin Sensabaugh. Two other girls were injured in the rear-end crash in Lenoir City. Investigators said Oliver had alcohol and drugs in his system.

According to a news release from District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office, Oliver may not serve his full sentence:

“Under current Tennessee sentencing law, TDOC determination of parole eligibility (which policies that include day for day credits for ‘good time’, credits for enrolling in classes and programs while in TDOC custody, as well as other factors TDOC considers to reduce incarceration time) the actual time that persons charged and sentenced with the same sentence as Oliver are only likely to spend 30% or less of the sentence in prison. It is this disparity between the actual time sentenced versus the actual time served that District Attorney General Russell Johnson and the other 30 District Attorney Generals in Tennessee are trying to address with Truth in Sentencing legislation so that victims, victims’ family members and the public at-large will know what period of time criminals who have violated their lives and property will be spending in jail. The DAGs hear TDOC, the Administration and the Legislature when they say there is not enough revenue to keep criminals in jails or prisons any longer due to the expense of incarcerating criminals for committing crimes. The DA’s Conference just wants a sentencing law that accurately reflects the truth of the length of the sentence served. In this case, Oliver remains out of jail on bond with bond conditions requiring that he continue to wear an ankle monitor until he reports to the Loudon County Jail on January 25, 2021, to begin serving his 18 year sentence.”

According to a police report, on Nov. 19, 2018, Oliver was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion on U.S. Highway 321 when he hit the rear of a 2008 Mazda MZ6 that was a stopped at a red light. LCPD officers responded to the scene and discovered Oliver standing, uninjured, outside of his vehicle.

The three female occupants of the Mazda were trapped in their vehicle. Kyrstin Sensabaugh, 21, was critically injured and transported to UT Medical Center where she later died. Makinli Hibbert, 21, and Caitlin Clement, 19, were also injured.

Alcohol consumption was suspected by the officers and a subsequent blood test showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.171. The legal limit of intoxication in Tennessee is 0.08. Officers discovered numerous empty beer cans along with suspected marijuana paraphernalia and edible products.

Oliver had two prior DUI convictions from 2007 and 2017 in Blount County, according to Assistant District Attorney General Joe Caldwell.