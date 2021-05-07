Greenbrier area of Smokies reopens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wait to get into a busy part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now over.

The Greenbrier area of the park is open after being closed since Jan. 11 to replace the Ramsey Prong bridge and the Porters Creek culvert.

All trails, roads, and facilities in the Greenbrier area are now fully accessible to the public. That includes Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, backcountry campsite 31, backcountry campsite 32, and all walkways along the Greenbrier Road will also be closed to visitor use for the duration of the construction closure.

A lack of materials slowed the construction for months. The project was originally scheduled to be completed April 23.

Visitors can check the Great Smoky Mountains National Park website for more information about temporary road closures across the park.