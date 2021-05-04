Greene County man indicted on arson charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Greene County man has been indicted on arson charges following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Greeneville Police and Fire Department.

Brian Manuel, 51, has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson after being indicted by a Greene County grand jury.

The indictment stems from a fire at a apartment building in the 200 block of West Sevier Heights. After determining the fire was set intentionally, the investigation revealed Manuel was the individual responsible.