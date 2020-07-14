Greene County mayor issues mask mandate to begin July 15

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued a countywide mask mandate on Tuesday, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

According to Greene County Executive Order 1, the county’s infection rate has increased by more than 150% in the past 21 days.

The county now has 157 total cases, 91 recoveries, two deaths and 64 active cases, according to the order.

Under the order “all residents, visitors, employees, or patrons of business, industry, restaurants, retail, organizations, or venues are required to wear or shall require the wear/use of infection control masks or other such facial coverings.”

Also per the order:

The face coverings should be worn properly to cover the nose and mouth, especially in public areas where social distancing cannot be practiced.

Children under the age of 2 and anyone with underlying medical conditions are not required to wear face coverings.

Per Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders No. 38 and 50, places of worship are exempt from these requirements.

Businesses are not required to provide masks or face coverings under this order.

Residents are not required to wear masks while seated in a restaurant or eating at a business.

