GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Schools made bus route changes Thursday morning due to flooding, according to an alert from the school system.

Buses will not run on the following routes:

Marvin

Flatwoods

Delta Valley

Reed

Burkey

Pottertown

Toby

Crumley

Croff Kirk

Spears Dykes

John Graham

Holland

Kennytown

Carters Valley

Weems Chapel

Union

Carpenters Chapel

Soot Mill

Glades

The Storm Team 11 forecast for Thursday, Feb. 24 includes rain from the morning into midday, with showers tapering off in the mid- to late afternoon. Thursday will mark the wettest day of the week, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible throughout the day.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Southwest Virginia and a few counties in Northeast Tennessee, including Hawkins and Hancock counties. Low areas throughout the Tri-Cities will experience flooding following several hours of steady rain.