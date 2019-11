GREYSTONE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Green County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case of arson at a local church.

The arson occurred at Gethsemane Methodist Church sometime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

A cross on the front of the church doors was burned, leaving black marks on the front of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip hotline at 423-972-7000.