Greeneville man arrested on child support warrant outside Walmart

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested late Monday night after a caller reported suspicious behavior at a local Walmart store, according to Greeneville Police.

On Monday around 10 p.m., a patrol officer with Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of suspicious behavior at a Walmart store located along East Andrew Johnson Highway. The complainant had reported that a man and woman with an infant were “acting strange and seemed to be on drugs.” The officer observed them exit Walmart and made contact with them in the parking lot.

The officer’s incident report states neither the man or woman seemed to be under the influence of anything and the baby seemed to be in good health. They also consented to the officer’s search of their vehicle and he found nothing. The officer then ran a check for warrants.

The man, identified as Roger L. Broadwater, showed a warrant for child support. Broadwater was arrested and transported to the jail without incident.