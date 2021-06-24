Greeneville man’s narcotics arrest leads to discovery of stolen motorcycle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tyler Nunley, 24, of Greeneville has been taken into custody on charges relating to illegal narcotics on June 18, 2021.

During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items, including a 4-wheeler, camping trailer and a motorcycle. All together the stolen items are valued at over $70,000.

List of Stolen Property Recovered

Dutchman Aspen camping trailer

HP Laptop computer

Yamaha Big Bear 4-wheeler

Honda CRF150 Motorcycle

Homesteader box trailer

Carry-On box trailer

Chainsaws

Generator

Weed-eaters

Pressure Washer

Numerous power and hand tools

Nunley has been charged with multiple theft charges, two counts related to methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, evading arrest and possession of schedule II drug. He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $190,000 bond.