Greeneville man’s narcotics arrest leads to discovery of stolen motorcycle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tyler Nunley, 24, of Greeneville has been taken into custody on charges relating to illegal narcotics on June 18, 2021.
During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items, including a 4-wheeler, camping trailer and a motorcycle. All together the stolen items are valued at over $70,000.
List of Stolen Property Recovered
- Dutchman Aspen camping trailer
- HP Laptop computer
- Yamaha Big Bear 4-wheeler
- Honda CRF150 Motorcycle
- Homesteader box trailer
- Carry-On box trailer
- Chainsaws
- Generator
- Weed-eaters
- Pressure Washer
- Numerous power and hand tools
Nunley has been charged with multiple theft charges, two counts related to methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, evading arrest and possession of schedule II drug. He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $190,000 bond.