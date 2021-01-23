Greeneville Police Department investigating body found in vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department confirmed via email they are working a death investigation on Saturday.

According to a news release, officers received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle along 70 bypass in Greeneville. The release said officers answered the call and found a man dead at the scene.

GPD, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are handling the case. No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Det. Sgt. Hobbs at (423) 783-2814, Greene County Sheriff Holt at (423) 798-1800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.