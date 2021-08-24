Greenway project to connect Halls Elementary School with Clayton Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County is planning to build a $2 million greenway connecting Clayton Park to Halls Elementary School. The project will also fill several sidewalk gaps throughout the area and eventually join the exiting greenway system located on either side of Maynardville Highway.

Half of the funding will come from a state grant the county recently received as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Access Grant program. This program was created to support the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users through infrastructure projects that address gaps along state routes. The county is required to put up a $50,000 match in order to accept the grant, and Knox County providing an additional $1 million to ensure the project is a success.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “One of the ways we do that is supporting the expansion of outdoor assets like this.”

Community Connections Map (Photo via Knox County)

The Public Building Authority will manage the project. Right now, officials need to conduct an environmental evaluation, design it, and then complete the right-of-way acquisition. Construction is expected to begin within two years and take one year to finish.

“This project will help improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and expand alternative transportation opportunities for the local community,” said Joe Mack, Senior Director of Parks and Recreation. “This project will also provide the first safe pedestrian crossings to connect the residential Beaver Creek community areas and the commercial areas surrounding the Halls school properties.”