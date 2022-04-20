KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People riding Greyhound buses will now be dropped off and picked up at a new location.

Greyhound moved its’ Knoxville bus stop from 100 E Magnolia Avenue to 1324 N Cherry Street on April 18. The new stop is located next to a Marathon gas station in East Knoxville.

Justin Cazana, a Principal of commercial real estate company Avison Young said the Magnolia Avenue building has been sold to Dewhirst Properties.

The location is self-service and tickets will not be sold on site. Ticket purchases can be made on Greyhound.com, through the Greyhound mobile app or by calling 1-800-231-2222.