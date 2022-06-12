KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No one was injured following a house fire in North Knox County according to Rural Metro.

At 3:10 Sunday afternoon, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Country Brook Lane in North Knox County. Crews found a grill fire covering the back-covered porch. A Rural Metro spokesperson said the fire was quickly put out and the propane tank was removed.

There was no fire damage inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

Rural Metro is reminding people to never leave a grill unattended and keep it away from the flammable parts of their home.