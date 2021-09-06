Grilling goodness: GatlinBURGER Week returns Sept. 19

Ruby Sunshine Beignet Burger: French Truck Coffee glazed ham, beef patty, Swiss cheese, strawberry hot honey glaze served on a house made New Orleans style Beignet bun. Ruby Sunshine is located at the corner of Reagan Drive and Parkway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Sevier County’s tastiest celebrations is ready to hit the grill. GatlinBURGER Week returns Sept. 19. Burger lovers can find burgers at 16 different Gatlinburg restaurants for just $8.

The restaurants will offer one, off menu, specialty hamburger during the week for only $8 hoping to earn the title of GatlinBURGER Burgermeister. Burger Week participants will choose the winner by voting for their favorite burger on social media and by a special passport. Passports will be available at participating restaurants and on Gatlinburg.com.

Passports are available for participants to plan their burger journey, have stamped and turn in for the chance to win prizes. The specialty burgers are inspired by a variety of flavors including Mexican, Bavarian, savory and sweet, barbecue, comfort food and breakfast.

Participating restaurants include Cliff Top and the Smokehouse at Anakeesta, Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Delauder’s BBQ, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, Johnny Rockets, Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg, Ruby Sunshine, Smith & Son, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Split Rail Eats, TGI Fridays, and The Rampant Lion.

For more information on GatlinBURGER week and for a complete list of participating restaurants and specialty burgers, visit www.gatlinburg.com/burgerweek.