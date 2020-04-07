Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to supply and demand during the coronavirus pandemic, food stores are trying to keep up.

With the increased volume and sales in stores, Melissa Eads, a spokesperson for Kroger, says there is a lot of pressure on supply chains right now to get the product to manufacturers to get to their distribution centers for stores to be to get products in high demand on the shelves.

Eads says in Kroger, keeping up with supply has been better, however they are having difficulty catching up with products in high demand like paper products and toilet paper.

Other stores like Food City, are having a hard time keeping certain items stocked, and with those products in high demand that are hard to keep, customers may see an increase in price.

“There’s been a shortage of eggs. You know our eggs are up 50-60%, the chickens unfortunately are laying the same amount of eggs in this country and the prices have gone up because that’s what happens in supply and demand.” Steve Smith – Food City

While it takes time for stores to recover with certain products, they are asking people to be patient during this time, as it may be a while before things get back to normal.