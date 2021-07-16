Grooves in the Garden music festival to benefit Knoxville youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get your lawn chairs ready for the second annual Grooves in the Garden Outdoor Festival put together by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. This event is set to bring music, as well as a lot of good for the community.

On Saturday, smooth jazz will be filling a field with celebration for a cause as all proceeds from ticket sales go to the UUNIK Academy and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, organizations that invest in children’s minds.

Both organizations work with children and teens focusing on things like etiquette, financial literacy and helping to strengthen their academic achievement.

“Both of our organizations feel that it’s important to start with our youth,” Michael Rodgers, co-organizer for the festival, said. “Our youth is our foundation and we have to start giving money and supporting our youth.”

Grooves in the Garden is poised to be as big of an event as it has ever been, said Rodgers.

“We’ve actually doubled the amount of patronage we had in 2019. Of course we missed last year but this year we have more than doubled that amount and that’s fantastic.”

There will be live music by Brian Clay and friends, food, retail vendors, a cigar lounge and an adult beverage station.

Grooves in the Garden is from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Knoxville Botanical Garden. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets at the door are $50 per person.