Group advocating for concerned Knoxville restaurant workers going back to work

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE)- What started as a forum to express concerns for service industry workers, has grown into a small movement.

Mother and daughter duo Jade Cunningham and Sandi Johnson work at different local restaurants and are concerned about the thought of returning to work as early as Friday. They started a facebook page called called Knoxville Service Industry United to raise awareness and express their concerns, that drew over 500 members over the past 48 hours.

Johnson says she was inspired to create the page after being concerned about her safety and the safety of her family member who is considered high risk if she were to return to work. Cunningham echoing that same concern also voicing the concern over lack of planning, “prematurely” opening restaurants amid the pandemic.

In the group of members who share similar concerns over safety and a rush to re-open, Cunningham says the biggest question across the board from people is, “what are we doing?”

One of the asks in their group mission is having “clear concise safety plans” in place before opening. Including thoroughly educating the staff before opening back up to the public. Cunningham noting the clear direction needing to come from the top.

The two reiterating that the current guidelines are tough to adhere to while properly serving customers–especially for servers. “There is no way to continue to be 6-feet apart from someone as a server,” they said. The duo also saying they have heard from some businesses saying that they do not want their servers to wear face masks for it makes their guests feel like they might be sick–also a cause for concern.

If someone has a high-risk family members and is worried about going into work being around the public, can they continue to draw unemployment? Johnson says this is another major concerns amongst service industry workers in the group as she says “most of us have been told when you are asked to come back, if you refuse you will lose your unemployment statewide.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says re-opening restaurants in phase one is a big challenge, and encourages anyone who is concerned to talk to their respective employer about them. Mayor Kincannon also says for those looking to make their work places safer, to call 3-1-1. The Knoxville Mayor noted that every work place should have a COVID-19 coordinator to help facilitate best practices and suggestions to help navigate this unprecedented time.

When asked if their respective restaurants had a plan in place, Cunningham said, “I think many restaurants within their companies have their own plans and I don’t—I think it’s really important that we don’t go too far into who, what, why. And I cant say enough, I’m exceptionally sensitive to restaurants who are just trying to make ends meet.”

And when it comes to the continued concerns over the safety of service industry workers during phase one, the two noted that many feel “disposable.” Questioning why their industry should be the first people to “step on the front lines” when a lot of people in it are not even covered by healthcare plans and are “vastly underpaid.”

In being the people to spearhead the movement, and be the voice for concerned workers in their industry, they are seeking help. Johnson says they are looking for someone who can give legal advice and insight regarding the labor work force. Cunningham mentioned they have been receiving private messages that they do not have answers to and would love someone who understands the CARES Act to reach out and help them.