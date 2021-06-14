Group of nursing students wants to provide free home care for those with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of Knoxville nursing students wants to provide free home care for those with disabilities. The group started a nonprofit in Knoxville called Revolutionary Home Care.

Revolutionary Love Home Care supports individuals with developmental disabilities in a community home-like setting. Learn more about this new non-profit tonight at 6. @6News pic.twitter.com/EJsOFTJaSs — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) June 14, 2021

Sara Lippett started the new nonprofit because she knows what it’s like to live with someone with a disability. “I have children with disabilities,” she said.

David Meece understands the struggle day to day, too. “Several of my siblings have disabilities,” he explained. “Schizophrenia, bipolar, and they’ve been in and out of institutions.”

Adrionna Kinsler said she joined the team because she knows what it’s like to live with a disability, “I personally struggle with bipolar. I do not have manic episodes but I do experience mania and so it’s hard. Some days are good and some days are bad.”

That’s why they all want to be there for those who may not be able to take care of a family member alone.

“I know it’s hard for those families who are getting older and not able to care for their loved ones as they once did,” said Lippett. “So we want them to be able to feel comfortable bringing them to a home knowing that they will still receive at home feeling.”

They say Revolutionary Home Care will be a place for all people with disabilities regardless of their age or need.

“We’re trying to deinstitutionalized disabilities,” said Lippett.

David Meece added, “everyone has priorities. We want to meet their needs.”

These nurses agree that they want the people to take care of to have access to the community and feel a sense of independence while also getting quality care.

“We just want to treat them like family instead of a name or number,” Lippett stated.

The group is still looking for a location to call home in Knoxville. There are also looking to find supporters, sponsors, fundraisers, and donations. You can find out more and how you can help by clicking here.