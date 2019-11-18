Group of UT students set a goal to give 1,000 meals to underprivileged kids in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A thousand meals for underprivileged kids in Knoxville, that’s the ambitious goal one group of UT students has set.

Thrive Lonsdale is a nonprofit dedicated to providing meals for children in need.

Some UT students have teamed up with the organization to help raise money so that they can continue to provide those meals. The students call their initiative, “Living to Thrive.”

Living to Thrive has been recruiting people to donate through Go Fund Me pages, social media, and sending letters to local businesses since the start of the fall semester.

The group has set a goal for themselves to raise enough for Thrive Lonsdale to provide 1,000 meals to children in the community.

They are still collecting donations, and every little bit helps; if you would like to learn more how to help, just head to their website.