Group playing matchmaker for minority businesses, proposed stadium in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League is playing matchmaker, but isn’t focused on helping people find love; it’s helping small businesses find new opportunities.

Monday’s Seize the Opportunity event provided resources to local women and minority-owned businesses who are interested in contracts associated with the stadium that is proposed for the Old City.

The hope is that by working with the Urban League companies will take advantage of this project and other even bigger ones in the future.

“Maybe 10 or 12 other companies that are small right now, maybe this opportunity that is in front of us with the stadium project will give them an opportunity to do that growth,” Terrence Carter with the Knoxville Area Urban League said.

Stadium developers announced a partnership with the Knoxville Area Urban League back in March, “The partnership will ensure that minority firms and individuals will be integral to all aspects of the project.”

If you have a local minority-owned business and you want to participate in the stadium project, but are not sure where to start, you can reach out to the Knoxville Area Urban League here.