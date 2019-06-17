Group searching for Red Rover, a miniature horse who escaped from a foster home

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Red Rover, Red Rover please come back home.

East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue said Sunday a miniature horse named Red Rover escaped from a foster home in Loudon County near Highway 72 and Malone Road.

East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue asks if you see Red Rover to contact animal control or call the group at 865-659-7735 or 865-657-9916.

Allie Weaver, director of communications for the group, cautioned anyone who sees Rover to not try to catch him because he is skittish.