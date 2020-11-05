Group shoots through window, forces entry into woman’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators say a woman and her two children are uninjured following a scary situation in which a group of three suspects shot through a window and forced entry into the woman’s home.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Blount Avenue in South Knoxville.
The woman told police investigators she got away with one of her children.
A witness told police he saw the situation unfold and tried stopping the group as they were leaving the home, but one of the suspects shot at him.
No one was hurt.
KPD is continuing the investigation, but said Wednesday night they did not have any information about the suspects at this time.
