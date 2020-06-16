Groups take stand against possible Monroe County budget cuts

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Groups of people gathered in Monroe County Monday evening to take a stand against possible cuts amid ongoing discussions about the county’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

Two separate groups with different missions showed up before the Monroe County Commission’s budget workshop.

Some advocated for the Monroe County Animal Shelter and Animal Control, which we previously reported it were in danger of closing operations due to proposed budget cuts.

Others said they were fighting for funding education to be a priority.

Monday night’s meeting was just a workshop, meaning no vote was taken.

But the commission discussed giving the animal shelter $225,000 in county money and giving the school system more than $600,000 additional funds.

There was also discussion of a 25-cent property tax increase.

“I really appreciate our commissioners, board of education, animal shelter and progress was made tonight among all parties,” Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram said.

The mayor also said the Monroe County Commission will vote on the budget at its July meeting.

Following the budget workshop, the Monroe County Friends of Animals released the following statement Monday night:

“We’re encouraged. The mayor proposed a modified appropriation tonight for the shelter and animal control of $225,000 for FY 2020-21. This is a lower amount than they’ve budgeted in previous years but it actually reflects our current spend rate because we’ve spent below the amount they’ve given us the last few years. We want to thank the mayor for coming back with this new proposal that allows us to keep the shelter open. Our hope is that the commission votes to accept his proposal next Tuesday when they vote on the budget.As always, we are extremely grateful to all the supporters who again came out tonight to support the shelter. We’ve come a long way in the last 16 years in improving the way we care for our animals in Monroe County. Ten years ago, we were only able to adopt out about 50 percent of the dogs and cats that came to the shelter. Today, more than 85 percent of the animals are saved.Our ultimate goal is to build a new shelter. Our current shelter is leased so we know it won’t be available for us to use long term. The commission passed a resolution last year, acknowledging the need for a new shelter and supporting our efforts to raise the money to build one. We’ll continue to work toward making that a reality.” Jim BarrettPresident, Monroe County Friends of Animals

