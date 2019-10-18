GSMNP celebrating National Bat Week with children’s event

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is giving children a chance to learn all about one of the Smokies more elusive critters.

In honor of National Bat Week, the park is holding a junior ranger event all about bats.

Children between 5 and 12-years-old are invited to learn all about the 13 different species that call the park home. Older kids will be able to build their own bat box. The program is limited to 20 kids.

This event starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center Administration Building..