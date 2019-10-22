GSMNP lifts ban on backcountry campfires

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park removing the ban on backcountry campfires.

The ban has been in place since September 26, due to prolonged dry conditions and heat.

The park saying the rain we’ve received recently, as well as cooler temperatures, have lowered drought ratings, and the danger of fire which lead to the lift of the ban.

Park officials saying they will continue to monitor conditions throughout the season and will impose restrictions as needed, noting much of the park still remains within the moderate drought category.