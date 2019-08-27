Guinness World Records acknowledges Game of Thrones records during Bubba Fest

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, actor in “Game of Thrones: appeared at the Guinness World Records Adventure Gatlinburg booth on Saturday, and on Sunday as a part of Bubba Fest the Knoxville Convention Center.

Guinness World Book of Records acknowledged Game of Thrones for all the world records they have achieved over eight seasons at a special presentation with Coster-Waldau at Bubba Fest.

The following Guinness World Records broken by Game of Thrones:

Most Emmy Awards for a fictional series Most Emmy Awards for a drama series Most Emmy Awards won by a TV series in a season Most pirated television programming Most viewers sharing a torrent file simultaneously. Largest TV drama simulcast (number of countries) Most VES Awards won by a TV series. Most in-demand TV show based on a book adaptation Most in-demand TV premiers demand expressions.

Guinness World Records is part of the Ripley Entertainment, Inc. family of worldwide attractions, the global leader in location-based entertainment. More than 14 million people visit in over 100 attractions in 11 countries each year. Ripley Entertainment is a Jim Pattison Company, the third-largest privately held company in Canada.

Guinness World Records Adventure is located at 631 Parkway in Gatlinburg Tennessee. For more information, call 865-430-7800 or go online to ripleysgatlinburg.com

#