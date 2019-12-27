Gun show at Chilhowee Park likely the last

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend’s gun show at Chilhowee Park marks the last time a gun show will beheld on Knoxville city-owned property, most likely.

RELATED: Chilhowee Park gun show goer: ‘I feel like they’re trying to take away our gun rights’

In September, Knoxville’s city council passed a resolution to ban gun shows at city-owned properties. There were mixed feelings about the resolution; some for, and some against.

Former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero also supported the ban.

In order to keep the ban, the new mayor of Knoxville, Indya Kincannon, will have to recommit to it.

Considering statements Kincannon has made on the issue, this weekend’s gun show at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center is likely the last.

Kincannon, then a mayoral candidate, told WATE 6 On Your Side in September she supported the resolution when city council had been considering it.

LATEST STORIES