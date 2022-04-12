SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A $2,500 reward being offered for information on the person who is believed to have stolen a firearm from Smoky Mountain Knife Works in Sevierville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering the reward after a Glock pistol was stolen from a GUNSMARTS display at Smoky Mountain Knife Works on Feb. 11 around 10 a.m.

The suspect was identified white man believed to be 55-60 years old wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, black hat and jeans. Security footage shows the unidentified man reach into the display and conceal the pistol in his jacket.

GUNSMARTS is an instructional video series from manufacturer Smith & Wesson on gun safety and other topics related to gun ownership.

The $2500 reward from the ATF will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information on this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov.