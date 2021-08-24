Gun violence, community empowerment on agenda for Knoxville City Council meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and among the agenda items includes a proposal to give funds to the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation to provide outreach and promote gun violence prevention.

The foundation in the late teen‘s name was started in 2016 after his death in December 2015, when the 15-year-old died while shielding two of his friends from gunfire. The foundation was established to promote and provide recreational and educational activities for under-served communities.

The funding request is from the city’s Community Empowerment budget. The agenda states the ordinance would appropriate $2,500 to donate to the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation in order to “provide resources to co-host three community outreach events in the Lonsdale Community focusing on equipping young people with hope and strategies promoting unity and gun violence prevention.”

The funding request comes as the city grapples with rising homicides related to gun violence. More than 30 people have reportedly died from fatal shooting incidents in 2021.

Earlier this month, the city announced it was scaling back its agreement with a national nonprofit, after multiple deadly shootings. The nonprofit, Cities United, works with mayors across the country to tackle gun violence in their communities.

Other agenda items requested by the city’s Community Empowerment program also address homelessness and economic development.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be held in the Main Assembly Room at the City-County Building.

The meeting agenda can be viewed below: