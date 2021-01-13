Gunshot victim dies after arriving at Fort Sanders hospital in personal vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at a local hospital shortly after arriving in a personal vehicle.

Knoxville Police responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a call about a man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

