Gus’s fame spreads after victory night run by Jeremy Pruitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gus’s Good Time Deli has long been one of the places to eat for celebrities as they pass through Knoxville, but a victory night stop at Gus’s has gone viral.

Last week after the big win against South Carolina, Vols football coach Jeremy Pruitt stopped in to get wife Casey some french fries on his way home. Casey is six months pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

“They would always get delivery but he comes in,” said Andrew Hale, the assistant manager for the restaurant. He tells WATE digital reporter Cameron Jacobs that Pruitt has become a Gus’s regular.

His stop in the deli Saturday night went viral on social media.

When the Vols win and then you run into Coach Pruitt at Gus’s @Vol_Football @GusGoodTimesDel pic.twitter.com/wLQDgc9RBd — Leslie Watts Asplund (@lesliewatts865) October 27, 2019

Peyton Manning has also placed his order at Gus’s more than a time or two. “Peyton Manning comes in every time he’s in town, Jason Whitton, Todd Helton,” said Hale.

Major recording artists have also stopped by like Garth Brooks and Prince.

Brooks has even made statements about coming back for more. “They asked him about Gus’s and he said something to the effect that yeah him and six thousand of his friends will be down here so we got that too look forward too,” Hale said.

Brooks plays Neyland Stadium on Nov. 16 and about 80,000 are expected to attend.

Gus’s Good Time Deli is located at 815 Melrose Place near UT’s campus. Drop in, you never know who you will see.

