Guy Fieri plans to bring restaurant and entertainment center to Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrity chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri is planning to open the latest “Downtown Flavortown” location at The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge.

The 43,000-square-foot entertainment center will center around a 300-plus seat restaurant, showcasing Fieri fusion cuisine like his award-winning bacon mac ’n’ cheeseburger.

It will also feature a 14-lane duckpin bowling alley, 10,000-square-foot arcade, full-service tropical Tiki bar, and a photo opportunity with a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro similar to the one featured on Fieri’s hit show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

The 174-acre Mountain Mile development, located at 2655 Teaster Lane, features retail businesses, restaurants, lodging and even roller coasters.

“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya’ on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about. But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me … to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming … you name it, we’re bringing it!” said Guy Fieri.

Fieri announced plans in 2019 to open his Chicken Guy! restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

Details on regarding the opening dates for the Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge and other Guy Fieri restaurants have not yet been released.

“We’re very excited to welcome Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown to the lineup of restaurant and entertainment options at the Mountain Mile,” said Dixon Greenwood with the Mountain Mile development. “The atmosphere and menu of Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown will be a perfect fit for Pigeon Forge.”