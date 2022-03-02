PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s almost time to take a trip to Flavortown!

Famous chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri’s “Downtown Flavortown” restaurant opens this month according to their Instagram page. It will be located on The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge.

The 43,000 square-foot entertainment destination centers around a 300-plus seat restaurant, showcasing Fieri fusion cuisine like his award-winning bacon mac ’n’ cheeseburger.

It will also have a 14-lane duckpin bowling alley, 10,000 square-foot arcade, full-service tropical Tiki bar, and a photo opportunity with a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro similar to the one featured on Fieri’s hit show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

The business hosted a hiring event in February preparing to open its doors in March.

“I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming…you name it, we’re bringing it!” said Guy.