Gypsy Circus Cider Company opening Barrelhouse in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gypsy Circus Cider Company is opening a location in North Knoxville.
The Kingsport-based fermented cider company is opening the Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus Cider at 621 Lamar St. The grand opening will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and will run for five days.
Dozens of ciders and local craft beers will be on tap. The bar also features a restaurant, The Bohemian.
