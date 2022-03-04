KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board celebrated Tennessee Arbor Day on Friday by planting trees at Habitat for Humanity homes to increase the local tree canopy. KUB has been planting trees at Habitat homes for the past 14 years.

KUB’s contractor KMF3 Landscaping planted nine dogwood trees throughout the community.

“Trees add beauty and life to our community, as well as help conserve energy, increase property values, and clean our air and water,” a KUB release states.

The utility company also said it encourages customers to plant the right species of tree in the right place to avoid future growth into power lines and planters should call 811 to prevent dig-ins on utility lines during an excavation project.

Tree experts say tree planting in East Tennessee is usually done during the late fall through early spring months. City of Knoxville urban forester Kasey Krouse said last month the Urban Forestry Department is planting nonstop this time of year. Public Works employees are wrapping up this winter’s planting of some 600 trees around the city. The state recognizes Arbor Day as March 4, as it does each first Friday of March annually.

Krouse also said the city of Knoxville currently has about 36% tree cover and growing.