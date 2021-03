ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — A viewer in Rocky Top recorded her surprise when hailstones fell outside her home.

The video was shared in an email from Jasmine Goodman on March 18.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Tazewell TN, Tazewell TN, Ewing VA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9CVyOcqlrY — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) March 18, 2021

Storms brought tornadoes and heavy rain across the south overnight. We will still see the opportunity for a few spotty showers and even some rumbles of thunder around through the afternoon hours with some brisk winds at times as well.