KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents in rural areas of both Loudon and Monroe counties will likely see a planned power outage late Saturday night into early Sunday morning for the Tennessee Valley Authority to perform “critical maintenance.” Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative announced the outage Friday morning.

Officials say Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative members in the remote areas of Vonore and Greenback could soon be affected by the planned power outage. The outage will begin on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 p.m. lasting until approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

“TVA will be performing critical maintenance and upgrades to their lines feeding FLEC’s Jena and Niles Ferry substations,” FLEC officials said Friday. “FLEC hopes to be able to keep the majority of the meters energized during this process. However, some members may still experience a power outage during this time period. FLEC asks for the patience and understanding of their members during TVA’s anticipated outage time.”